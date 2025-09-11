We will revert it after coming to power: YSRCP president Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Taking strong exception to the TDP-led NDA government’s decision to construct and run the medical colleges sanctioned during the previous YSRCP regime, under the PPP model, former Chief Minister and YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said he would resist the move.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he said the privatisation move will be opposed tooth and nail, and they will join hands with all like-minded people, political parties, and organisations to force the government to roll back the decision.

“And if the Chandrababu Naidu government still goes ahead with the decision, it will be reverted after we come to power. We will resist the move to privatise medical colleges through protests and rallies. I will personally participate in the protests. I appeal to every individual and every party that wishes for the State’s welfare - let us all come together,” Jagan urged.

Claiming that the new medical colleges are the wealth of the State and poor people are going to lose their opportunity to realise their dream of becoming doctors, he came down heavily on Naidu for giving medical colleges to private parties.

“In his 14 years as the CM earlier, Naidu never considered establishing a single medical college. In contrast, during the YSRCP government, I thoughtfully planned to set up one medical college and hospital in every district, to prevent private hospitals from exploiting the poor,” he explained. He described the celebrations of ‘Super Six’ as a super flop, and likened it to forced revelry for a flop show.

“All the poll promises were not fulfilled, and people were cheated” Jagan alleged.