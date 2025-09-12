144 Telugus stranded in Nepal return safely

VISAKHAPATNAM: A total of 144 Telugu people, stranded at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, have been safely brought back to Andhra Pradesh with the support of the State government.
The group, initially caught in the ongoing civil unrest in Nepal, departed Kathmandu by special IndiGo flight 6E 9511. The flight, originally scheduled to depart at 3 pm, was delayed, and took off at 4.15 pm, arriving in Visakhapatnam at 6 pm.
The special flight made its first stop in Visakhapatnam, where 104 passengers disembarked. The remaining 40 passengers will land at Tirupati airport. Among the passengers, 36 were from Visakhapatnam, 39 from Vizianagaram, 8 from Srikakulam, 9 from Manyam, 4 from Kakinada, 1 from Anakapalli, 13 from Mangalagiri, Rajahmundry and Guntur, and 34 from Tirupati.
HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, who has been overseeing the entire operation from the RTGS Command Control Centre in Amaravati, coordinated the rescue efforts. He ensured that all necessary arrangements were made for the safe return of Telugu people.
Palla Srinivasa Rao, TDP State president and Gajuwaka MLA, speaking at the Visakhapatnam airport, praised the efforts of the State government.
“Lokesh has made all the arrangements, bringing people from our Uttarandhra region to Visakhapatnam, and ensuring their transportation to their respective destinations. The TDP always works for the welfare and well-being of Telugu people,” he asserted.
He also referred to previous instances where the TDP had been proactive in helping Telugu people during critical situations. “In times of disasters like floods or the Ukraine war, the TDP has always stood as a support for Telugu people.”
Upon their safe return, passengers expressed their gratitude to Lokesh. In a heartwarming gesture, some of the returnees performed ‘Ksheerabhishekam’ (traditional offering of milk) to the photo of Lokesh at the airport as a token of thanks for his relentless efforts in securing their safe return.
One of the passengers, Shiva Kumari from Yendada, who had gone on a devotional trip to Nepal along with 80 others, shared her experience with TNIE. “We went to Nepal for temple visits, and everything went well until we reached Kathmandu. Once we arrived, we learnt about the civil unrest, and we were scared about whether we could return home safely. There were no proper mobile signals, but somehow we managed to contact our children, and the AP Helpline. I am very grateful to Lokesh, and the Andhra Pradesh government for bringing us back safely,” she said.
Julie from Midhilapuri VUDA Colony, recalled the situation she faced. “I went to Nepal on September 3. It wasn’t until we reached Kathmandu that we learnt about the unrest. We were locked inside the hotel with curfew imposed, and we couldn’t step out for our safety. Yesterday, we contacted Lokesh, and everything was arranged for us almost immediately. We are very thankful to him, and the Andhra Pradesh government for helping us,” she said.
The Andhra Pradesh government had set up a Help Desk at AP Bhavan in New Delhi, which will continue to operate until the last Telugu person stranded in Nepal is safely returned.
The RTGS Centre has been working closely with the Nepal Embassy, the Central government, and local authorities to ensure the safe return of all stranded Telugus.
Lokesh’s efforts were crucial in organising the rescue operation. Special flights, as well as road transport, were arranged to bring the stranded Telugus back to the home. The AP government has assured that all steps will continue to be in place to bring back the remaining Telugu people still stranded in Nepal.
CM thanks Centre for successful evacuation
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his gratitude to the Central government, and State teams for the successful evacuation of Telugu people stranded in Nepal. Taking to X, Naidu said he was “delighted to note that the rescue of stranded Telugu people from Nepal has begun successfully, reuniting them with their families.”
The Chief Minister praised the coordinated efforts of IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Home Minister V Anitha, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, Team RTGS, Team NRT, and officials of AP Bhavan. Naidu highlighted their tireless efforts, prompt response, and compassionate approach in ensuring the safe return of the affected Telugu people from Nepal