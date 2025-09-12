144 Telugus stranded in Nepal return safely

VISAKHAPATNAM: A total of 144 Telugu people, stranded at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, have been safely brought back to Andhra Pradesh with the support of the State government.

The group, initially caught in the ongoing civil unrest in Nepal, departed Kathmandu by special IndiGo flight 6E 9511. The flight, originally scheduled to depart at 3 pm, was delayed, and took off at 4.15 pm, arriving in Visakhapatnam at 6 pm.

The special flight made its first stop in Visakhapatnam, where 104 passengers disembarked. The remaining 40 passengers will land at Tirupati airport. Among the passengers, 36 were from Visakhapatnam, 39 from Vizianagaram, 8 from Srikakulam, 9 from Manyam, 4 from Kakinada, 1 from Anakapalli, 13 from Mangalagiri, Rajahmundry and Guntur, and 34 from Tirupati.

HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, who has been overseeing the entire operation from the RTGS Command Control Centre in Amaravati, coordinated the rescue efforts. He ensured that all necessary arrangements were made for the safe return of Telugu people.

Palla Srinivasa Rao, TDP State president and Gajuwaka MLA, speaking at the Visakhapatnam airport, praised the efforts of the State government.