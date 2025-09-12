Amber to invest Rs 200 crores in India’s first Quantum Cryogenic Components facility in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday announced a landmark investment in the State’s emerging Amaravati Quantum Valley initiative. In a meeting with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Chairman and CEO of Amber Enterprises India Ltd., Jasbir Singh, confirmed the company’s commitment to invest Rs 200 crore in a phased manner for the establishment of India’s first Quantum Cryogenic Components facility in Amaravati.

The proposed project will play a pioneering role in strengthening India’s domestic quantum hardware ecosystem by facilitating the development of advanced cryogenic solutions. This strategic initiative also resonates with AP’s vision of positioning Amaravati as a global hub for deep-tech.

Speaking on the occasion, Jasbir Singh stated, “This project will mark a big leap in India’s journey towards building a quantum computing ecosystem. Amber Enterprises is proud and excited to partner with the AP.”

Welcoming the investment by Amber Enterprises, Naidu noted that this milestone further strengthens AP’s position as a preferred destination for futuristic industries. He emphasised that the Amaravati Quantum Valley initiative anchored by the IBM and TCS Quantum Computer, with strong support from the National Quantum Mission will establish a robust foundation for research, innovation, and critical component manufacturing in frontier sectors.