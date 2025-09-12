ANU kicks off golden jubilee celebrations with 49th Foundation Day

GUNTUR: Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) marked its 49th Foundation Day on Thursday, launching year-long Golden Jubilee celebrations. The event commenced with the university anthem and the unveiling of the Golden Jubilee logo.

Vice-Chancellor(V-C) Prof Kancherla Gangadhara Rao announced plans to seek government support for faculty recruitment to bolster academic strength. He encouraged students to prioritise technical skills and innovation to thrive globally, noting that professional colleges have enhanced ANU’s financial stability. He added that the university is positioning itself to compete with private institutions in the Amaravati region and emphasised that India’s projected economic rise demands student commitment and creativity.

Presiding over the function, Rector Prof Ratna Sheela Mani confirmed that the Golden Jubilee celebrations would span the year. Registrar Prof. G Simhachalam acknowledged the contributions of former V-Cs and called for forward-looking strategies to inspire future generations.

Former V-Cs Prof. D Ramakotaiah, Prof. CV Raghavulu, Prof. L Venugopal Reddy, Prof. V Bala Mohan Das, Prof. YR Haragopal Reddy, and Prof. A Rajendra Prasad were honoured for their service. State award-winning faculty members Prof. G Chennareddy, Prof. PPS Paul Kumar, Prof. V Divya Teja Murthy, Prof. Ramesh Raju, and P Sudhakar received recognition.

Nine retiring non-teaching staff, including A Shivaprasad Rao, K Subbarao, D Shivakumari, and Sheikh Basheer Ahmed, were felicitated. The celebration brought together the top brass of the University and the students.