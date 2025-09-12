India’s first Quantum Reference Facility announced in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: The State on Thursday announced establishment of India’s first Quantum Reference Facility at Amaravati Quantum Valley. The facility, to be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore, will provide testing, benchmarking, and characterisation of quantum components, laying the foundation for the future manufacturing of quantum computers from Amaravati.

During a high-level meeting with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, leading startups, academic institutions, research organizations, and global partners engaged in the development of quantum hardware showcased their technologies and expressed commitment to collaborate under the Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV) initiative.

The meeting was attended by global and national leaders driving India’s quantum future, with Dr JBV Reddy, Mission Director, National Quantum Mission (NQM), L Venkat Subramaniam, IBM Quantum India Lead, and CV Sridhar, Head of India Strategic Initiatives at TCS joining as key partners.