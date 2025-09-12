India’s first Quantum Reference Facility announced in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: The State on Thursday announced establishment of India’s first Quantum Reference Facility at Amaravati Quantum Valley. The facility, to be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore, will provide testing, benchmarking, and characterisation of quantum components, laying the foundation for the future manufacturing of quantum computers from Amaravati.
During a high-level meeting with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, leading startups, academic institutions, research organizations, and global partners engaged in the development of quantum hardware showcased their technologies and expressed commitment to collaborate under the Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV) initiative.
The meeting was attended by global and national leaders driving India’s quantum future, with Dr JBV Reddy, Mission Director, National Quantum Mission (NQM), L Venkat Subramaniam, IBM Quantum India Lead, and CV Sridhar, Head of India Strategic Initiatives at TCS joining as key partners.
NQM and the Department of Science & Technology (DST) are providing overarching policy and programmatic support, while IBM and TCS serve as the strategic anchors of Amaravati Quantum Valley. Distinguished participation also came from Prof R Vijay Raghavan of TIFR, who pioneered the development of India’s first 6-qubit quantum computer, underscoring the nation’s growing indigenous innovation capacity.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said: “Amaravati Quantum Valley will not just be a hub of research but also the birthplace of India’s indigenous quantum computer manufacturing ecosystem. With these pioneering partnerships, Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself at the forefront of the global quantum revolution.”
The Quantum Reference Facility at Amaravati will accelerate indigenous innovation, by providing facilities for testing and characterization and reduce dependency on imports, and align with the National Quantum Mission of the Government of India. This milestone positions Andhra Pradesh as a global hub for deep-tech innovation and advanced quantum manufacturing.