Never stop learning: Governor tells students at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham's convocation

GUNTUR: Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Thursday urged students to never stop learning, emphasising that knowledge is a lifelong asset that cannot be taken away, unlike material wealth. He addressed the first convocation of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s Amaravati campus at Kuragallu village in Mangalagiri mandal.

Nazeer presented gold and silver medals and degrees to MBA graduates from the Amrita School of Business. He praised Chancellor Mata Amritanandamayi Devi as one of the world’s foremost humanitarian leaders and commended the university’s rapid growth into a network of 11 campuses, including a virtual campus attracting students from over 50 countries.

He recalled that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for the 150-acre campus in 2018. “Compassion in action can solve 90% of humanity’s problems,” the Governor said, quoting former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

Highlighting the university’s 40 schools and 30 research centres, Governor Nazeer said Amrita is emerging as a leader in global education and research. He noted that the campus could partner with the State government’s proposed Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre to transform the state into a technology hub, create jobs, foster innovation, and equip students with advanced skills.