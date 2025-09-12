Rising diarrhoea cases: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation steps up sanitation operations

VIJAYAWADA: Following the diarrhoea outbreak in Raja Rajeswari (RR) Peta, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), in coordination with the district administration, initiated intensive sanitation, disinfection, and health response measures to contain the situation.

The Civic body deployed over 250 sanitation workers to carry out household cleaning, garbage removal, drainage cleaning, street sweeping, and disinfectant spraying across the affected areas. In addition, hundreds of medical, engineering, and sachivalayam staff were mobilised to collect water and stool samples.

As many as 19 people from RR Peta were admitted to Vijayawada Government Hospital on Wednesday with diarrhoea symptoms, and the number rose to 122 by Thursday 10 pm. Of them, 61 patients have been discharged, while the remaining 61 are under observation and receiving necessary medical treatment.

To provide immediate relief and medical attention, authorities arranged special medical camps in the affected area. Teams of doctors and paramedical staff are conducting check-ups, distributing oral rehydration salts (ORS), and supplying essential medicines.

Simultaneously, awareness campaigns on hygiene, safe drinking water, and cooking practices are being conducted.