Rising diarrhoea cases: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation steps up sanitation operations

VIJAYAWADA: Following the diarrhoea outbreak in Raja Rajeswari (RR) Peta, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), in coordination with the district administration, initiated intensive sanitation, disinfection, and health response measures to contain the situation.
The Civic body deployed over 250 sanitation workers to carry out household cleaning, garbage removal, drainage cleaning, street sweeping, and disinfectant spraying across the affected areas. In addition, hundreds of medical, engineering, and sachivalayam staff were mobilised to collect water and stool samples.
As many as 19 people from RR Peta were admitted to Vijayawada Government Hospital on Wednesday with diarrhoea symptoms, and the number rose to 122 by Thursday 10 pm. Of them, 61 patients have been discharged, while the remaining 61 are under observation and receiving necessary medical treatment.
To provide immediate relief and medical attention, authorities arranged special medical camps in the affected area. Teams of doctors and paramedical staff are conducting check-ups, distributing oral rehydration salts (ORS), and supplying essential medicines.
Simultaneously, awareness campaigns on hygiene, safe drinking water, and cooking practices are being conducted.
Speaking to TNIE, VMC Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr K Arjunarao said, “We have initiated sanitation and disinfection activities on a war footing. Every household in RR Peta has been cleaned, and strict monitoring is ongoing. We appeal to citizens to consume only boiled water. Food poisoning could be one reason behind the outbreak, but the root cause will be confirmed once lab results are received, expected by Friday.”
Meanwhile, authorities are supplying water through tanks to RR Peta residents and taking action against RO water plants operating without valid trade licenses and proper lab registers for water testing.
Civic chief ordered citywide drive for clean drinking water, whereas MAUD Minister Ponguru inspected RR Peta.
Later, he held a meeting with MAUD Commissioner P Sampath Kumar, NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha, and VMC Commissioner Dhyanachandra. He said the government is alert about the diarrhoea cases and assured that patients are receiving proper treatment. He clarified that no fatalities have been reported due to diarrhoea and appealed to the public not to believe in rumours. A control room with the helpline number 9154970454 has been set up at the Collectorate.