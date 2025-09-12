Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy flays YSRCP's Kakani over gravel allegations

NELLORE: Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan criticised YSRCP district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy for spreading lies and levelling baseless allegations against him and the TDP on Thursday.

Somireddy said the gravel used for Sagaramala and national highway road works was legally procured by AMR, Ritwik Projects, and VDB companies, which together paid Rs 2.56 crore in mining seigniorage and GST. He alleged that the real loot occurred during the previous YSRCP government when gravel worth crores was lifted from Sarvepalli and Kanupuru reservoirs in the names of farmers and sold for layouts.

He claimed that AMR paid Rs 1.86 crore and VDB, owned by YSRCP leader Mekapati Abhishek Reddy, paid Rs 63.45 lakh in taxes for carrying out road projects. Somireddy challenged Kakani to call Abhishek Reddy and ask him to stop the work.

Somireddy further alleged that Kakani was a record-holder in corruption, scams, and absconding, having gone underground for months in cases including a fake documents case and the Rustum mining case, spending a total of 204 days in hiding or jail.

He added that Kakani had no right to mention TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu’s name. Somireddy claimed that while the TDP government focuses on development and welfare, the YSRCP is mired in corruption and anarchy, citing the success of the ‘Super Six – Super Hit’ programme in Anantapur as a cause of distress for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Kakani.