TDP emerges as fourth richest regional party; BRS tops list

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has reported a sudden increase in the party’s income by more than three times with Rs 285.07 crore in financial year 2023-24 against Rs 63.9 crore during financial year 2022-23. The party has become the fourth richest regional party and topped in receiving contributions and donations.

The opposition YSRCP received an income of Rs 191 crore (1.6 times increase) when compared to the previous financial year with Rs 74.78 crore. The data of income of regional parties was obtained from the Election Commission of India (ECI) and compiled in a report released by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Surprisingly, there was no mention of the incomes and expenditure submitted to ECI by the Jana Sena Party, founded by the present Deputy Chief Minister of the State, K Pawan Kalyan. The party was founded in 2013 and participated in elections twice in 2019 and 2024.

According to the report, Bhartiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS) topped the list with an income of Rs 685.5 crore, followed by All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) with Rs 646 crore, Biju Janta Dal (BJD) with Rs 297 crore, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with Rs 287 crore and Yuvajana Raithu Sramika Congress Party (YSRCP) with Rs 191 crore. The report also mentioned that TDP spent Rs 121 crore during the elections last year and YSRC spent Rs 295 crore against the income of Rs 191 crore.