Andhra CM Naidu assures no privatisation of medical colleges amid PPP criticism

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu stated categorically on Friday that the state government will not hand over any medical colleges to private entities, countering criticism over new medical colleges in PPP mode.
Speaking at a conclave in Vijayawada, Naidu stressed these institutions are being constructed under a strict Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework, guaranteeing no financial losses to the state while keeping full control under government oversight.
“Just providing land doesn’t mean the medical college is built – some are propagating this falsehood,” Naidu remarked, underscoring that the PPP approach ensures efficient operations without privatisation.
“We are not handing over any college to private entities. This is a well-thought-out decision, to guarantee no injustice to medical students or healthcare services,” he added.
Naidu maintained that OP services will be provided free, NTR Vaidya Seva will be fully implemented, and 50% medical seats in the general category will be implemented.
Naidu bets big on decentralisation of growth in Vizag, V’wada, Amaravati and Tirupati
He drew from his past engineering college policies, enabling children of farmers and labourers to become software engineers, affirming the government’s duty to protect access to medical education and services.
Naidu highlighted the “Sanjeevani” project, a technology-enabled initiative to provide healthcare at people’s doorsteps rather than limiting it to intensive care units. “We’re bringing technology for home-based health services, not just hospital-centric care. This will soon roll out across the state,” he announced, positioning it as a key step toward accessible, quality medical aid.
Naidu framed his administration’s agenda as a vision solely for future generations, comparing sound policies to essential nutrients for social well-being. “Just as the body needs nutrition, society requires good policies,” he said, detailing the “Swarna Andhra-2047” plan to align with India’s national “Viksit Bharat-2047” goals.
He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for India’s progress, noting global challenges in countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, and France, and predicted India would top the world economy by 2038, with Telugu people at the forefront. For Andhra Pradesh, Naidu projected double-digit growth this year, with Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) reaching Rs 29.29 lakh crore by 2028-29 and Rs 57.22 lakh crore between 2029-34. Per capita income would rise to Rs 5.43 lakh by 2028-29 and Rs 10.55 lakh thereafter.
“This isn’t impossible; it’s planned with resolve and mega dreams,” he asserted, calling for balanced welfare through “Super Six” schemes and infrastructure, urging society-first thinking over pure politics. He recalled 1994’s tough reforms that built wealth and redistributed it to the poor via public policies benefiting all.
Praising Modi’s stewardship amid worldwide instability, Naidu emphasised decentralised growth in cities like Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, Vijayawada, and Tirupati to drive the services sector. He committed to wrapping up Rs 50,000 crore in Amaravati infrastructure within three years, with projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister. , he vowed.
On the Polavaram project, Naidu blamed past neglect for damaging the diaphragm wall but pledged completion by December 2027. “If we’d won in 2019, it would have been done by 2021,” he said, citing rapid successes like the Gollapalli reservoir for the Kia factory in one year and Handri-Neeva canal extensions in 100 days.
Amaravati’s development will be ongoing and expansive, Naidu assured, likening it to Hyderabad’s transformation, where land values jumped from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 100 crore per acre due to industry and roads. “No farmer will face injustice; we’ll support land donors and expand without hurdles. The existing land suffices now,” he said.
By January 2026, the Quantum Valley would be ready, attracting quantum computing firms and premier educational institutions, evolving into a Guntur-Vijayawada-Tenali mega-urban area. Addressing Rayalaseema’s past water shortages, Naidu credited Handri-Neeva for enabling horticulture that propelled Anantapur to the top GSDP district, surpassing Godavari areas.
For the Polavaram-Banakacherla link, only surplus waters heading to the sea would be used. Through the P4 (Politics, Policy, Procedure, Performance) approach, he recommitted to a poverty-free society and bridging economic gaps.
The conclave, involving stakeholders, was hailed by Naidu as a positive step for collaborative planning, echoing P.V. Narasimha Rao’s reforms that sparked India’s growth 25 years ago.