Andhra CM Naidu assures no privatisation of medical colleges amid PPP criticism

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu stated categorically on Friday that the state government will not hand over any medical colleges to private entities, countering criticism over new medical colleges in PPP mode.

Speaking at a conclave in Vijayawada, Naidu stressed these institutions are being constructed under a strict Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework, guaranteeing no financial losses to the state while keeping full control under government oversight.

“Just providing land doesn’t mean the medical college is built – some are propagating this falsehood,” Naidu remarked, underscoring that the PPP approach ensures efficient operations without privatisation.

“We are not handing over any college to private entities. This is a well-thought-out decision, to guarantee no injustice to medical students or healthcare services,” he added.

Naidu maintained that OP services will be provided free, NTR Vaidya Seva will be fully implemented, and 50% medical seats in the general category will be implemented.