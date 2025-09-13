Andhra girl selected for India’s Blind T20 World Cup team

VISAKHAPATNAM: From a remote village in the Eastern Ghats of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, 15-year-old Pangi Karuna Kumari has earned a place in the Indian squad for the first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind.

Karuna, a Class 10 student of the Government Residential School for Visually Challenged Girls in Visakhapatnam, has been chosen in the B1 category, meant for completely blind players.

The tournament will be held in New Delhi and Bengaluru from November 11 to 25. Host India will compete alongside six other nations, including Australia, England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and the United States. In total, 21 league matches, two semi-finals, and one final are scheduled.

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), the cricketing arm of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, is organising the event. Karuna’s parents expressed joy at their daughter’s achievement.

Her father, Rambabu, said, “We as a family are very happy about her selection. It is a good thing that her talent has been recognised.” Her school principal Vijaya congratulated Karuna, and assured full support from the institution.