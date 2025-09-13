Farmers accuse APCRDA of illegal land seizure, appeal to ADB, World Bank

VIJAYAWADA: Two farmers from Mandadam village in the Amaravati Capital Region have accused the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) of forcibly attempting to seize their farmland, bypassing legal procedures and violating international safeguards.

In a letter addressed to the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank, the farmers allege intimidation and unlawful demolition of property by government officials.

Pasupuleti Jamalaiah (74) and Kalapala Sarath Kumar, owners of 0.40 and 0.30 acres respectively in Survey No. 225/1 near Seed Access Road (E3), claim they never consented to the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) initiated for Amaravati’s development. Under LPS, farmers voluntarily surrender land in exchange for compensation and developed plots. These two farmers, however, opted out.

According to their submission, on September 5, APCRDA officials, accompanied by the commissioner and a team of workers, arrived at the site with bulldozers and dismantled fencing around their land.

The farmers were allegedly informed that the land had been transferred to GV Estates and Hotels for a commercial hotel project—without their consent or compensation. Video evidence of the incident was submitted to support their claims.