IMA team visits Andhra's Turakapalem, allays public fears

GUNTUR: A team from the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC), led by Chairman Dr Srihari and accompanied by members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), visited Turakapalem village in Guntur district on Friday following a series of unexplained deaths that have sparked public concern.

The team initially visited the hospital of RMP practitioner Chittibabu in Pedapalakaluru, but, finding him unavailable, proceeded to Turakapalem. They inspected the ongoing medical camp and interacted with healthcare personnel.

Addressing the media, Dr Srihari stated that the camp has been operational since September 2 and will continue until September 17. “The number of people seeking treatment has declined. On the Chief Minister’s directive, comprehensive medical tests have been conducted. It was discovered that a local RMP had administered high doses of antibiotics, which is beyond their permitted scope. RMPs are authorised only to provide basic care, and any breach of regulations will be dealt with strictly. The situation is under control, and residents need not panic,” he assured.

Guntur District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Vijayalakshmi confirmed that experienced doctors are overseeing the camp and closely monitoring residents’ health. She reiterated the health department’s commitment to providing proper treatment and preventing further risks.

Officials also noted that awareness campaigns are underway to educate villagers and discourage reliance on unqualified medical practitioners.

The State government is maintaining continuous surveillance to ensure public health and safety.