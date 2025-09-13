OMC sends 3.72 tonnes of e-Waste for recycling

ONGOLE: The Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) has initiated a city-wide e-waste collection and recycling programme as part of the Swachha Andhra–Swarna Andhra initiative, aiming to promote responsible disposal of electronic waste.

Beginning in April, OMC staff have been gathering discarded electronic items—including CDs, monitors, printers, keyboards, mice, damaged mobile phones, and chargers—and storing them at the newly established e-Waste Centre located opposite the New Vegetable Market.

With the accumulation of materials reaching a significant volume, OMC dispatched its first consignment of approximately 3.72 tonnes to Re-sustainability Reldan Refining Pvt. Ltd. (RRR), a Hyderabad-based recycling agency recommended by the Swachha Andhra Corporation.