OMC sends 3.72 tonnes of e-Waste for recycling

ONGOLE: The Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) has initiated a city-wide e-waste collection and recycling programme as part of the Swachha Andhra–Swarna Andhra initiative, aiming to promote responsible disposal of electronic waste.
Beginning in April, OMC staff have been gathering discarded electronic items—including CDs, monitors, printers, keyboards, mice, damaged mobile phones, and chargers—and storing them at the newly established e-Waste Centre located opposite the New Vegetable Market.
With the accumulation of materials reaching a significant volume, OMC dispatched its first consignment of approximately 3.72 tonnes to Re-sustainability Reldan Refining Pvt. Ltd. (RRR), a Hyderabad-based recycling agency recommended by the Swachha Andhra Corporation.
OMC Commissioner Dr K Venkateswara Rao announced that two officials—Sanitary Inspector Babji and Sanitary Supervisor N Pitchaiah—have been appointed to facilitate citizen participation. Residents can contact them directly to arrange for e-waste pickup and delivery to the designated centre.
In parallel, OMC is ramping up efforts to recover long-pending municipal taxes. During a special meeting held on Thursday, Commissioner Rao urged Ward Secretariat administrators and Amenities Secretaries to prioritise the collection of outstanding dues.
The city currently faces Rs 12.5 crore in unpaid water taxes and Rs 59 crore in property tax arrears, owed by approximately 35,000 water tap connection holders and 67,000 property tax assessees.
These efforts reflect OMC’s commitment to sustainability and fiscal discipline.