Report on Turakapalem deaths soon: Andhra Minister Satya Yadav

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadavhas directed officials to submit a detailed report on the causes of deaths in Turakapalem village, Guntur rural mandal, within a week. Chairing a high-level review at the State Secretariat on Friday, the Minister expressed displeasure that district officials had failed to promptly bring the series of deaths to the government’s notice.

The Minister stressed the need for continued supervision by senior doctors in Turakapalem and ordered that surveillance systems be strengthened. He said ANMs should immediately alert district and State authorities if more fever cases are identified during field visits.

Health and Family Welfare Commissioner V Veerapandian, Director of Medical Education Dr Raghunandan, and other senior officials briefed the Minister on the findings so far. Blood samples were collected from 109 villagers during medical camps, of which 4% tested positive for melioidosis. One patient succumbed, while three others recovered. Soil sample test results are still awaited.