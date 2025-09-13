Report on Turakapalem deaths soon: Andhra Minister Satya Yadav

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadavhas directed officials to submit a detailed report on the causes of deaths in Turakapalem village, Guntur rural mandal, within a week. Chairing a high-level review at the State Secretariat on Friday, the Minister expressed displeasure that district officials had failed to promptly bring the series of deaths to the government’s notice.
The Minister stressed the need for continued supervision by senior doctors in Turakapalem and ordered that surveillance systems be strengthened. He said ANMs should immediately alert district and State authorities if more fever cases are identified during field visits.
Health and Family Welfare Commissioner V Veerapandian, Director of Medical Education Dr Raghunandan, and other senior officials briefed the Minister on the findings so far. Blood samples were collected from 109 villagers during medical camps, of which 4% tested positive for melioidosis. One patient succumbed, while three others recovered. Soil sample test results are still awaited.
Officials reported that 42 different tests were conducted on 1,501 residents of the village. Alarmingly, 59% were found to have abnormal cholesterol levels, 48% showed signs of anaemia (66% of them women), 22% had RBC-related issues, 14% showed lymphocytosis (infection), and 13% had abnormal white blood cell counts. Additionally, 7% were diabetic and 6% showed kidney-related problems.
The Minister was also informed that a new provision is being introduced in the app to allow ASHAs and ANMs to register deaths daily. If mortality exceeds a threshold, automatic alerts will be sent to district and state health officials for immediate response.
Yadav further instructed that medical tests should also be extended to nearby Kotharre ddypalem, citing similar socio-economic conditions to Turakapalem. The upcoming report, he said, must include detailed findings from medical teams and close examination of case sheets related to the deaths.
Public Health Director Dr Padmavati, Guntur GGH Superintendent Dr Ramana, Medical College Principal Sundarachari, and other officials took part in the review meeting.