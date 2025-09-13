Tirupati set to be hub for religious wedding tourism

TIRUPATI: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department is set to collaborate with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to transform Tirumala, Tirupati and Tiruchanoor into premier destinations for Hindu matrimonial ceremonies, promoting spiritual tourism and income-generating avenues.

The TTD manages over 25 Kalyana Mandapams across these locations, and the Tourism Department owns a convention-cum-marriage hall at Tirupati’s Urban Hut. The region also hosts more than 100 private wedding halls.

Growing interest from Telugu Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), and global Hindu families in holding weddings in Tirumala, and Tirupati’s spiritually significant backdrop is driving this initiative. The region’s religious sanctity and cultural vibrancy make it ideal for auspicious ceremonies.

This echoes Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of turning Tirupati into a leading wedding destination like India’s top matrimonial hubs. The Tirupati district administration has evolved plans to harness tourism as a key economic driver, focusing on private investment and infrastructure enhancement.

District Collector S Venkateswar has proposed offering affordable two-day wedding packages at the TTD-managed Kalyana Mandapams and APTDC-owned venues, based on Urban Hut model. The proposal includes a tie-up between the Tourism Department and the TTD to tap into the growing demand for religious wedding tourism, with Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh backing the initiative.

The special packages will uphold traditional Hindu rituals with modern amenities. Certified tourism service providers will handle logistics such as catering and accommodation, ensuring a seamless wedding experience, the Collector said.