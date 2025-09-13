Tirupati will turn ‘anchor hub’: Minister Durgesh

TIRUPATI: Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography, Kandula Durgesh, announced the State’s plan to develop Tirupati as an ‘anchor hub’ to attract national and international tourists. The Minister made the statement at the Regional Tourism Investors’ Summit held in Tirupati on Friday.
The summit, chaired by Minister Durgesh at the Taj Hotel, aimed to strengthen the state’s tourism sector and attract private investments. During his address, the Minister highlighted the state’s new tourism policy (2024-29) and explained the opportunities available for investors, including industrial status for the tourism sector and a new land allocation policy.
He mentioned that the state government is focusing on promoting Tirupati as a new MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination and is exploring options for caravan tourism, houseboats, homestays, adventure tourism, and experiential centres. Measures are also being taken to promote Tirupati as a destination for weddings.
Minister Durgesh expressed delight over the significant investments secured in the last year. “We have secured nearly Rs 12,000 crore in tourism investments within a year, which shows the immense trust investors have in the government,” he said, praising the efforts of tourism officials. He further criticised the previous government, stating that tourism investments were “zero” during their tenure.
The Minister also shared plans to create a tourism circuit in the Rayalaseema region, integrating historical sites, temples, waterfalls, and wildlife reserves. He explained that this initiative would encourage pilgrims visiting Tirupati to extend their stay and explore nearby attractions such as the Chandragiri Fort, Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park, Talakona Waterfall, and Pulicat Lake Bird Sanctuary. This strategy aims to boost tourism and generate more employment opportunities.
The Minister revealed that the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) has approved hospitality projects worth `3,482 crore, which will lead to the creation of 2,698 new hotel rooms and generate employment for approximately 11,645 youths. Several companies, including Atmosphere, Novotel, Marriott, and Oberoi, have already signed MoUs to build resorts and hotels near Tirupati.
He assured investors that the government would provide land, subsidies, and incentives for tourism projects.
Tirupati MLA A Srinivasulu, Sullurpeta MLA Vijayashri, and Special CS of Tourism Ajay Jain, and other officials also attended the meeting.
Key initiatives
Homestay policy: Approval in the upcoming cabinet meeting to promote homestays, especially in older traditional houses, aiming to establish 10,000 homestays across the state.
MICE tourism: Plans to develop MICE tourism on the lines of Dubai, with potential collaboration with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to create facilities for destination weddings.
Eco-tourism: Promotion of eco-tourism in the Tirupati region and Seshachalam hills, including adventure sports and trekking activities.