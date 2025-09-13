Tirupati will turn ‘anchor hub’: Minister Durgesh

TIRUPATI: Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography, Kandula Durgesh, announced the State’s plan to develop Tirupati as an ‘anchor hub’ to attract national and international tourists. The Minister made the statement at the Regional Tourism Investors’ Summit held in Tirupati on Friday.

The summit, chaired by Minister Durgesh at the Taj Hotel, aimed to strengthen the state’s tourism sector and attract private investments. During his address, the Minister highlighted the state’s new tourism policy (2024-29) and explained the opportunities available for investors, including industrial status for the tourism sector and a new land allocation policy.

He mentioned that the state government is focusing on promoting Tirupati as a new MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination and is exploring options for caravan tourism, houseboats, homestays, adventure tourism, and experiential centres. Measures are also being taken to promote Tirupati as a destination for weddings.

Minister Durgesh expressed delight over the significant investments secured in the last year. “We have secured nearly Rs 12,000 crore in tourism investments within a year, which shows the immense trust investors have in the government,” he said, praising the efforts of tourism officials. He further criticised the previous government, stating that tourism investments were “zero” during their tenure.