Vijayawada diarrhoea outbreak: 194 cases registered

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav clarified that no deaths due to diarrhoea have occurred in Vijayawada and urged people not to believe rumours. The Minister explained that the situation is fully under control in New Rajarajeswari Peta, where the diarrhoea outbreak was reported.

Satyakumar Yadav, along with Minister for Municipal Administration Ponguru Narayana, MP Kesineni Sivanath, District Collector Lakshmisha, and Municipal Commissioner Dhyan Chandra, visited the affected area on Friday, interacted with patients, and assured them of continued medical support.

Health Minister asserted that samples from drinking water and groundwater sources were sent for testing, and reports so far have come back negative. He reiterated that the government has taken all precautionary measures. As a preventive step, the regular drinking water supply has been stopped, and households are being provided with mineral water cans. Teams are distributing medicines and ORS packets door-to-door.