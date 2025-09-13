Vijayawada diarrhoea outbreak: 194 cases registered

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav clarified that no deaths due to diarrhoea have occurred in Vijayawada and urged people not to believe rumours. The Minister explained that the situation is fully under control in New Rajarajeswari Peta, where the diarrhoea outbreak was reported.
Satyakumar Yadav, along with Minister for Municipal Administration Ponguru Narayana, MP Kesineni Sivanath, District Collector Lakshmisha, and Municipal Commissioner Dhyan Chandra, visited the affected area on Friday, interacted with patients, and assured them of continued medical support.
Health Minister asserted that samples from drinking water and groundwater sources were sent for testing, and reports so far have come back negative. He reiterated that the government has taken all precautionary measures. As a preventive step, the regular drinking water supply has been stopped, and households are being provided with mineral water cans. Teams are distributing medicines and ORS packets door-to-door.
Groundwater to be tested to ascertain cause of diarrhoea
“Some residents had linked the illness to consumption of foods like pani puri, brinjal curry, and dried fish. However, we’re considering investigating groundwater in the area as the locality is in proximity to the Budameru once again. We’re taking all necessary steps to ensure no repeat of this situation in the future,” the Minister stated.
As of Friday evening, 194 diarrhoea cases have been registered, with 106 patients currently under treatment and 88 discharged after recovery. District Collector G Lakshmisha said tests like bacterial, viral, and fungal are being done to determine the cause. He assured the public not to panic; a control room is set up with the number 9154970454 for help.
Officials have seized 51 unlicensed RO water plants, 24 food joints, 9 chicken shops, and one beef shop. From Saturday onwards, VMC will conduct door-to-door diarrhoea and fever surveys in Vijayawada.