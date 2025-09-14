Andhra Pradesh introduces state-level ‘Swachha Andhra’ sanitation awards

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh became the first State in India to introduce State-level awards exclusively for cleanliness and sanitation. The government launched the ‘Swachha Andhra’ Awards, modelled on the national Swachh Survekshan Awards, to recognise and encourage excellence in cleanliness across departments and districts.

Swachha Andhra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhiram said 52 awards will be presented in 16 categories during the first phase. He spoke at a training session for survey assessors organised by Geostat in Vijayawada on Saturday. Pattabhiram said officials reviewed 90 departments with the help of nodal officers and made final selections based on field surveys conducted across 26 districts.

Highlighting the State’s progress, Pattabhiram said Andhra Pradesh recently bagged five national-level Swachh Survekshan Awards presented by the President of India. “On similar lines, these awards will enhance competitiveness in cleanliness within the state. Winners will also receive financial incentives,” he added.

Pattabhiram revealed that 90 per cent of the 85 lakh tons of legacy waste left by the previous government has been cleared. “The state is now focusing on setting up waste processing units, waste-to-energy plants, and recycling parks to create a robust circular economy,” he said.

He praised Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for spearheading the Swachh Andhra Mission by declaring the third Saturday of every month as Swachh Andhra Day. He also acknowledged the active involvement of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Municipal Minister Narayana in advancing the cleanliness agenda.

Geostat Managing Director Vivek Reddy and Swachha Andhra staff also participated in the event.