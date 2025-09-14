Andhra Pradesh

Discussion on public satisfaction to dominate Collectors’ Conference

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu projected the State’s GSDP to reach Rs 29 lakh crore by 2029 and per capita income Rs 10.55 lakh by 2034.
The Chief Minister was chairing a review ahead of the Collectors’ Conference on September 15 and 16.
The Chief Minister was chairing a review ahead of the Collectors’ Conference on September 15 and 16.(File Photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has stressed that ministers, public representatives, and officials must work to enhance public satisfaction with citizen services and welfare schemes. Chairing a review ahead of the Collectors’ Conference on September 15 and 16, he highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s 10.5 per cent growth in Q1 and set a target of 15 per cent annually.

Naidu projected the State’s GSDP to reach Rs 29 lakh crore by 2029 and per capita income Rs 10.55 lakh by 2034. He underlined agriculture’s key role, announced quarterly collectors’ conferences, and urged officials to embrace best practices, Next-Gen reforms, and innovation for better governance.

GSDP growth
Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu
Collectors’ Conference

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com