Ensure law and order to get investments, pave way to increase growth rate: CM tells SPs

VIJAYAWADA: In a major reshuffle, the State government has transferred 14 IPS officers. Chief Secretary K Vijayanand issued orders on Saturday, giving them new postings. Senior IPS officer L Subbarayudu has been posted again as Tirupati SP, replacing V Harshavardhan Raju.

He faced suspension for Tirupati stampede. Later, his suspension was revoked, and appointed as Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force head.

Holding a video conference with the new district SPs, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed them not to spare anyone who resorts to crime in the guise of politics.

“Utmost priority should be given to law and order to attract investments, and thereby pave the way to increase the growth rate. Police should adopt ‘Four R System’, which means ‘React, Reach, Respond and Result’, for effective maintenance of law and order,” he said.

Use technology for best results, CM tells police

Describing the Vivekananda Reddy murder case as a case study for police, Naidu said political leaders are resorting to crime in the guise of politics. Hinting that the YSRC was indulging in political crimes, Naidu said at first they demanded a CBI inquiry into Vivekananda Reddy’s murder, and later alleged that he was the accused.

“Police should study in depth of criminal politics, and use advanced technology to achieve best results,” he advised.

The Chief Minister also underlined the need to thwart the attempts of opposition parties to create chaos in the State in the name of protests against the government policies.