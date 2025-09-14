Forest officer, tracker injured in wild elephant attack at Palamaner

CHITTOOR/VIJAYAWADA: A wild elephant created panic in Gangavaram village near Palamaner after being sighted around 8 am on Saturday. Forest officials were deployed to divert the elephant, but during the operation, forest officer Sukumar and trcker Haribabu was confronted and severely injured.

They were shifted to the government hospital in Palamaner for treatment. Deputy Chief Minister and Forest Minister K Pawan Kalyan directed officials to provide advanced medical care to the injured Sukumar and Haribabu.

The elephant, which entered the town from Chirutapalli forest, created tension before forest staff and police successfully drove it back. Reviewing the incident, Pawan Kalyan instructed PCCF PV Chalapathi Rao to ensure proper treatment for the injured and ordered to monitor jumbo movements, with kumki patrols deployed if necessary.