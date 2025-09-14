Husband kills wife, attempts suicide in Ongole

ONGOLE: A man brutally murdered his wife and later attempted suicide by slitting his throat with the same weapon in Regalagadda village, Marripudi mandal, Kondapi segment, on Friday night. The incident came to light on Saturday morning when neighbours alerted police after noticing the couple had not emerged from their home.

Police identified the man as M Narasimha alias Narayana and his wife as M Jayamma. The couple had three married daughters. Narayana had been mentally disturbed for several years, frequently quarrelling with Jayamma over suspicions about her fidelity.

Neighbours found Jayamma dead with serious head injuries and Narayana unconscious with a deep throat wound. Both bore heavy blood stains. Villagers informed Marripudi police, who, along with a dog squad, rushed to the scene.

Kondapi CI Soma Sekhar led the investigation and said, “Preliminary inquiry indicates Narayana beat his wife to death with a wooden rod and later attempted suicide by slitting his throat. Jayamma was dead, and Narayana was struggling for life.”

Police shifted the couple to Podili Government Hospital. After first aid, Narayana was transferred to Ongole General Government Hospital for specialised treatment. Officials confirmed his condition is serious, with damage to his vocal cords. Investigation is on.