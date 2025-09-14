JSP chief Pawan Kalyan urges public, party workers to counter abusive speech through law, not anger

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan has urged the public and party cadre to exercise restraint and avoid responding emotionally to hate-filled content circulating on social media.

His statement followed abusive remarks by YSRCP leader S Giridhar in Machilipatnam, which went viral on YouTube and triggered sharp reactions. Police have registered cases against YSRCP leaders for using abusive language, and against JSP leaders for allegedly attacking the YSRCP leader at his residence.

Taking to social media platform X, Pawan Kalyan cautioned that “a few people in society are deliberately creating unrest to project it as caste or religious conflict.” He said that while the State is on the path of development, “certain vested interests are hatching conspiracies to disturb peace and harmony.”

Appealing to JSP activists and supporters, he urged them not to fall into the trap of such provocations. “If we react to hatred videos with anger, the conspirators’ agenda will succeed,” he said. Instead, he called upon followers to respond democratically and within the framework of law.

On the Machilipatnam incident, the Deputy CM said objectionable remarks on YouTube should be viewed as part of a deliberate plan. He emphasised the importance of filing police complaints and taking legal action against those indulging in such activities. “Leaders or individuals who provoke conflicts between communities must be booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code,” he asserted.