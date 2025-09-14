Minister Narayana hits back at YSRCP's Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy over capital stance

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr P Narayana on Saturday launched a sharp counterattack against YSRCP senior leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy’s recent remarks on the State capital issue, accusing the opposition of playing ‘political games’ and confusing people.

Speaking to the media in Vijayawada, Narayana said the YSRCP president himself had once admitted in the Assembly that 30,000 acres were required to build the capital but later changed his stance.

“He agreed to Amaravati in the Assembly, even raising his hand in support. But once in power, he reversed his stand and pushed the idea of three capitals. After losing power, he again spoke about Amaravati. This double game has only misled people,” the minister said.

Asserting Amaravati’s centrality and advantages, Narayana highlighted its strategic location between Anantapur and Srikakulam, with railway connectivity, a nearby port, and airport facilities.