Minister Narayana hits back at YSRCP's Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy over capital stance

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr P Narayana on Saturday launched a sharp counterattack against YSRCP senior leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy’s recent remarks on the State capital issue, accusing the opposition of playing ‘political games’ and confusing people.
Speaking to the media in Vijayawada, Narayana said the YSRCP president himself had once admitted in the Assembly that 30,000 acres were required to build the capital but later changed his stance.
“He agreed to Amaravati in the Assembly, even raising his hand in support. But once in power, he reversed his stand and pushed the idea of three capitals. After losing power, he again spoke about Amaravati. This double game has only misled people,” the minister said.
Asserting Amaravati’s centrality and advantages, Narayana highlighted its strategic location between Anantapur and Srikakulam, with railway connectivity, a nearby port, and airport facilities.
“Amaravati is geographically and economically the right choice. People have already rejected the drama of three capitals, which was only meant to divide votes among three regions. If they continue with this confusion, people will not even give them those 11 seats,” he warned.
Targeting Sajjala directly, the minister said, “He is a senior leader in that party. When he speaks, it reflects the official opinion of YSRCP. If I speak as a minister, it represents the stand of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s government.” He also cautioned that political decisions should not be taken by sitting in a room and following the advice of just four or five people.
Narayana reiterated that C M Chandrababu Naidu’s vision is to integrate Amaravati, Vijayawada, Mangalagiri, Tenali, and Guntur into a mega city of the future. “People are watching everything. They want stability, growth, and a world-class capital. Amaravati will stand as that capital,” he affirmed.