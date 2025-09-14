Minister Narayana visits diarrhoea-affected people; assures full support

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr P Narayana on Saturday visited New Rajarajeswaripet in Vijayawada to review the situation following a diarrhoea outbreak.

The minister inspected the medical camp set up at a local school and later met patients undergoing treatment at the new government hospital.

Narayana personally greeted the affected, enquired about their health condition, and assured them of full medical support.

He also held a review meeting with ENC Prabhakar, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Suhasini, and Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Dhyana Chandra on the latest developments.

Speaking to the media, the minister said the government is focusing on identifying the exact cause of the outbreak. “The water test reports will come by Sunday. Based on the findings, necessary steps will be taken,” he stated.

Precautionary steps are already in place, with clean drinking water being supplied to residents through 15,000 water cans. “So far, 150 people have recovered and returned home,” he added.