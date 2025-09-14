Official asserts that Machilipatnam port operations will commence by October 2026

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary for the Road, Transport and Buildings Department MT Krishnababu asserted that operations at Machilipatnam port will commence by October 2026, adding that construction works are being fast-tracked.

Krishnababu visited the Machilipatnam port construction site on Saturday along with officials to review the progress of work. He enquired about the status of the north and south breakwaters, dredging, berths, roads, administrative buildings, and warehouse construction.

Addressing the occasion, Krishnababu said Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is determined to expedite the Machilipatnam Port project, which is being implemented at a cost of Rs 5,500 crore, to commence operations by October next year. “The port will cater to the needs of Andhra Pradesh and serve the neighbouring Telangana. As part of the plan, a total of 16 berths are being constructed, with four berths planned to be completed in the first phase to start operations, while construction of the remaining berths will continue. Currently, about 50% of the work has been completed,” he added.

Krishnababu further said detailed project reports (DPRs) have already been prepared for developing national highways and rail transport routes connecting the port, including the Hyderabad route.

Meanwhile, Krishnababu also visited Gilakaladindi fishing harbour and directed officials to speed up construction works. AP Maritime Board CEO Praveen Aditya, Mega Engineering Infrastructure Limited General Manager Tulasi Das, and other officials accompanied the Special Chief Secretary.