Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana project works in the State pick up momentum

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is taking all measures to complete the ongoing construction of houses across Andhra Pradesh at the earliest.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to complete houses sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-1) by March 2026. Housing department officials have been tasked with ensuring the completion of 2,000 houses every day.
Sources said the Chief Minister will issue further instructions to District Collectors during the Collectors’ Conference beginning Monday.
Following his directions, Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy and Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain held meetings with Collectors, officials and construction agencies. They instructed them to make field visits to monitor progress and coordinate with the Union government for necessary approvals.
State Housing Corporation Managing Director Siva Prasad also set day-wise targets, aiming to hold a house-warming ceremony for three lakh houses to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister.
Officials noted that many beneficiaries showed little interest in constructing houses under Option-3 as the previous government had allotted house sites far from their localities. To address this, coordination meetings were held with beneficiaries and agencies.
Twenty-five major agencies have been engaged, each assigned a target of 2,000 houses. Out of 3.5 lakh houses under Option-3, one lakh have been completed while the rest are in various stages of construction. In addition to the Rs 1.80 lakh grant from the Centre and State, the government is offering Rs 25,000 at low interest and an extra Rs 50,000 for SC, ST and BC beneficiaries. As many as 5,98,710 families from these communities have benefited from an additional Rs 3,219 crore allocation.
The government is also providing electricity and drinking water to housing layouts through the Jal Jeevan Mission and other schemes. While the previous government completed 6.70 lakh houses in five years, 2.86 lakh houses have been completed since the formation of the coalition government.