Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana project works in the State pick up momentum

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is taking all measures to complete the ongoing construction of houses across Andhra Pradesh at the earliest.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to complete houses sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-1) by March 2026. Housing department officials have been tasked with ensuring the completion of 2,000 houses every day.

Sources said the Chief Minister will issue further instructions to District Collectors during the Collectors’ Conference beginning Monday.

Following his directions, Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy and Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain held meetings with Collectors, officials and construction agencies. They instructed them to make field visits to monitor progress and coordinate with the Union government for necessary approvals.

State Housing Corporation Managing Director Siva Prasad also set day-wise targets, aiming to hold a house-warming ceremony for three lakh houses to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister.