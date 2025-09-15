Andhra CM Naidu to chair key Collectors’ Conference starting today

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will chair the 4th Collectors’ Conference on September 15 and 16 at the Secretariat’s Fifth Block, starting at 10 a.m.

The two-day event will review departmental progress, ensure accountability in public service delivery, and guide Collectors on effective implementation of government schemes. Officials have prepared detailed presentations, categorising topics for a comprehensive review.

On Day One, the focus will be on Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), with a presentation covering agriculture, allied activities, industries, tourism, and housing. Collectors will provide district-wise updates on progress in these sectors.

The next item on agenda will review welfare programmes, ‘Super Six’ schemes, Anna Canteens, and P4 initiatives. This will be followed by a review of infrastructure and logistics, including roads, ports, airports, highways, irrigation projects, and energy. Collectors will present updates on ongoing developments. The day’s final session will cover Swachh Andhra, circular economy, Panchayati Raj, and municipal governance, with district-level presentations.