Andhra Pradesh education department releases final selection list of Mega DSC-2025

VIJAYAWADA: The School Education Department has released the final selection list of Mega DSC-2025 candidates.

The recruitment drive aimed to fill 16,347 teacher posts across government, Panchayat Raj and municipal schools, as well as tribal, social, BC and juvenile welfare, model, residential and special schools.

The notification was issued on April 20, 2025, and applications were received until May 15. A total of 3,36,300 candidates submitted 5,77,675 applications. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) was conducted in two shifts daily from June 6 to July 2.

The preliminary key was released on July 5, with objections accepted until July 12. After expert review, the final key was published on August 1. Candidates were later given a window between August 17 and 21 to raise objections regarding TET scores and marks.

To ensure fairness across multiple test sessions, the State adopted the internationally recognised normalisation method. The final merit lists were prepared by giving 20% weightage to TET scores and 80% to DSC scores.

From August 28 to September 13, certificate verification was carried out in seven rounds, with dedicated teams reviewing documents district-wise.

M Venkata Krishna Reddy, Convener of Mega DSC-2025 said the final selection lists were prepared category-wise and management-wise.

These lists will be available from September 15 at the offices of the respective DEOs, District Collectors, and on the official website: https://apdsc.apcfss.in.