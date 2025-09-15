Backward classes outfits and parties press for caste census in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Backward Classes (BC) organisations and political parties, in a round-table meeting organised by the CPI State Committee, urged the Chandrababu Naidu-led government to conduct a comprehensive and scientific caste census as part of the national population census.

They also demanded reservations for BCs in local bodies based on population proportions, similar to the Telangana model. The meeting, held in Vijayawada, called for unified statewide movements to press for BC rights and reservations.

The conference, attended by leaders from various BC associations, caste-based organisations, trade unions, and political parties, resolved to form JACs, submit memoranda to MLAs, and organise district-level round-table meetings and seminar to intensify the demand for a caste census.