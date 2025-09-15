Bail out aqua sector from crisis, Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu urges Centre

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to the central government for urgent measures to rescue the State’s aqua sector, crippled by steep US tariffs on shrimp exports.

In letters addressed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Naidu highlighted the severe economic fallout affecting 2.5 lakh aqua farmer families and 30 lakh people dependent on related industries in the state.

Andhra Pradesh, a leader in India’s aquaculture, accounts for 80% of the country’s royal (vannamei) shrimp exports and 34% of marine product exports, valued at Rs 21,246 crore annually.

However, US tariffs imposed since April 2025 have led to an estimated Rs 25,000 crore in losses, with 50% of export orders canceled and a Rs 600 crore tariff burden on 2,000 containers. The crisis threatens the livelihoods of millions, particularly in the Godavari districts, where aqua farming is a key economic driver.

Naidu proposed immediate relief measures, including a 240-day moratorium on loan interest for aqua exporters and companies, a temporary waiver of the 5% GST on frozen shrimp, and interest subsidies to ease financial strain.