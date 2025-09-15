Centre will continue to support AP’s development projects, promises Nadda
VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP national president and Union Minister JP Nadda on Sunday said that the BJP has grown into the world’s largest political party with 14 crore members, of which two crore are active. He stated that the party currently has 240 Lok Sabha members, about 1,500 MLAs, and more than 170 MLCs across the country.
Speaking at the concluding public meeting of the BJP Saradhyam Yatra at the Railway Grounds in Visakhapatnam, Nadda described the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government as ‘responsible and responsive.’ He said that under the NDA, politics has been driven by performance and accountability, unlike the earlier governments that failed to deliver on promises. Nadda said that Andhra Pradesh has received significant support from the Centre and would continue to do so in the future. He stated that development works in the State had picked up pace after the coalition government assumed power.
“Andhra Pradesh is in Prime Minister Modi’s heart, and Modi is in the hearts of the people of Andhra Pradesh. That is why he is extending complete support to the State’s development under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu,” he stated.
Listing the projects taken up with central assistance, Nadda noted that 9,000 km of national highways and rural roads in 3,300 villages had been completed, while Visakhapatnam and Kakinada ports were being modernised. He also highlighted the establishment of fish landing centres and efforts to develop Andhra Pradesh as an education hub with institutions such as IIP, NIT, CU, IIM, IIF, and a Tribal University.
“Airports in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Kadapa, Kurnool, and Tirupati had been developed, and Rs 652 crore was sanctioned for the new Bhogapuram airport,” he noted. He added that 17 new medical colleges had been sanctioned, and 1.2 crore people in the state were availing benefits under Ayushman Bharat.
Referring to Amaravati, the BJP national chief said the Centre had supported the capital city’s construction by facilitating a Rs 15,000 crore World Bank grant and loans through HUDCO. He also recalled that the South Coast Railway Zone was sanctioned for Visakhapatnam and mentioned approvals for projects including the Rs 1.85 lakh crore green hydrogen project at Pudimadaka, the Rs 2,000 crore bulk drug park at Nakkapalli, and a Rs 4,800 crore semiconductor unit.
Calling upon BJP workers, he urged them to take these details of development to the people. He said that the BJP had delivered on promises such as the abrogation of Article 370, the construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, simplification of GST into two slabs, and expansion of defence exports.
Launching a sharp attack on the YSRCP, Nadda said Andhra Pradesh has been put back on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. “During the YSRCP regime, Andhra Pradesh witnessed corruption and lawlessness. Now, under the leadership of PM Modi and the NDA government, the State is moving on the path of progress.
Addressing the gathering, Union Minister of State for Steel Bhupathiraju Srinivas Varma said the Centre had provided a financial package of Rs 1,440 crore to support the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.
He also pointed out that allocations had been made for Amaravati and Polavaram, and clearances were being expedited for the proposed ArcelorMittal steel plant at Nakkapalli.
State Health Minister Satya Kumar said that the coalition government had introduced the “Super Six” welfare schemes, including free bus travel for women, which had eased household expenses.
Satya Kumar further said that the promises made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act were being fulfilled with central assistance.
State BJP president PVN Madhav described the Saradhyam Yatra, which covered all districts, as the beginning of the BJP’s expansion in AP.
He noted that GST simplification had helped reduce the prices of goods and services and urged party workers to spread this message. He also recalled the sanctioning of the South Coast Railway Zone for Visakhapatnam and reiterated the Centre’s support for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.
Earlier in the day, Nadda visited stalls showcasing Araku coffee, Ponduru khadi, and Etikoppaka toys. BJP national joint general secretary Shiv Prakash, Anakapalle MP C.M. Ramesh, Rajya Sabha member R. Krishnayya, and BJP MLAs were present.