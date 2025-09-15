Centre will continue to support AP’s development projects, promises Nadda

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP national president and Union Minister JP Nadda on Sunday said that the BJP has grown into the world’s largest political party with 14 crore members, of which two crore are active. He stated that the party currently has 240 Lok Sabha members, about 1,500 MLAs, and more than 170 MLCs across the country.

Speaking at the concluding public meeting of the BJP Saradhyam Yatra at the Railway Grounds in Visakhapatnam, Nadda described the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government as ‘responsible and responsive.’ He said that under the NDA, politics has been driven by performance and accountability, unlike the earlier governments that failed to deliver on promises. Nadda said that Andhra Pradesh has received significant support from the Centre and would continue to do so in the future. He stated that development works in the State had picked up pace after the coalition government assumed power.

“Andhra Pradesh is in Prime Minister Modi’s heart, and Modi is in the hearts of the people of Andhra Pradesh. That is why he is extending complete support to the State’s development under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu,” he stated.

Listing the projects taken up with central assistance, Nadda noted that 9,000 km of national highways and rural roads in 3,300 villages had been completed, while Visakhapatnam and Kakinada ports were being modernised. He also highlighted the establishment of fish landing centres and efforts to develop Andhra Pradesh as an education hub with institutions such as IIP, NIT, CU, IIM, IIF, and a Tribal University.