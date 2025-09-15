Harshavardhan Raju assumes charge as SP of Prakasam

ONGOLE: IPS officer Harshavardhan Raju assumed charge as Prakasam district Superintendent of Police (SP) on Sunday at the District Police Office (DPO), pledging to prioritise law and order, women and child protection, and a peaceful, crime-free district.

Police officers and staff welcomed Harshavardhan Raju with flower bouquets and a guard of honor at the police parade grounds.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Harshavardhan Raju thanked the government for posting him to Prakasam district, named after freedom fighter and politician Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu.

He said, “This is a great fortune and opportunity for me to serve the public.”

Meanwhile, the district police bid farewell to outgoing SP AR Damodar, who was transferred to Vizianagaram. Additional SPs, DSPs, CIs, SIs and other officers honoured Damodar with flower bouquets and shawls.

The staff paid tribute by pulling his vehicle in a mark of respect. AR Damodar expressed his gratitude for the support and cooperation during his 14-month tenure.