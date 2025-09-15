Nara Devaansh gets World Book of Records Award

VIJAYAWADA: Chess prodigy Nara Devaansh was awarded the prestigious World Book of Records Award 2025 at a ceremony held at Westminster Hall, London on Saturday for his remarkable achievement of setting the world record for the “Fastest Checkmate Solver - 175 Puzzles.”

In a milestone achievement, Devaansh last year had solved 175 progressively challenging checkmate puzzles taken from the renowned compilation 5,334 Problems, Combinations, and Games by László Polgár, at the “Checkmate Marathon.”

His grandfather and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated him through X.

“Congratulations to our Devaansh on receiving the World Book of Records Award. We are proud of his record-setting achievement as the Fastest Checkmate Solver at 175 puzzles after months of perseverance and the guidance of his mentors. Good going, champ!”

His achievement is the result of months of focused preparation, supported by his parents, Nara Lokesh and Brahmani, and guided by his coach K Rajashekar Reddy.

Lokesh said, “It’s truly a special occasion to see Devaansh receive this honour. His ability to think ahead, stay calm under pressure, and devote himself so wholeheartedly to the game at just ten years old makes this achievement even more special. As his father, I have witnessed the countless hours he has spent practicing with dedication. This recognition is a true reward for his hard work. We are very proud of him.”