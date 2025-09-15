New Mizoram rail link opens paradise to Andhra Pradesh tourists

VIJAYAWADA: Nature lovers from Andhra Pradesh have reason to celebrate. They can now explore the untouched paradise of Mizoram’s lush green hills, deep valleys and rolling meadows more economically, thanks to a new railway line inaugurated on Saturday.

“Mizoram-ah chibai! Kan hlim lutuk (Welcome to Mizoram. We are thrilled),” said Lalremtluanga, a hotel manager in Aizawl, reflecting the local excitement. “The train’s arrival marks a new chapter for tourism, bringing our natural splendour closer to visitors across India.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 51.38-km Bairabi–Sairang railway line, connecting Sairang, just 20 km from Aizawl, to India’s national rail network.

The project makes Mizoram more accessible and affordable than flights or road travel, opening doors to a tourism boom in the State’s pristine landscapes.

In August 2025, IRCTC signed a two-year MoU with Mizoram to promote tourism, featuring the “Discover NE beyond Guwahati” train with Aizawl as a key stop. Proposed Vistadome coaches will allow panoramic views of the region’s greenery.

The 51.38-km journey through Kolasib and Aizawl districts is an adventure in itself, with dense forests, steep hills and deep gorges. The Rs 8,071-crore project, designed for speeds up to 100 kmph, includes 45 tunnels, 153 bridges and four stations: Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang and Sairang.

Passengers will pass through nearly 16 km of tunnels—31% of the route—including Tunnel No. 3, a 1.868-km stretch laid with ballast-less tracks for smoother rides. Tunnel facades showcase Mizoram’s heritage with depictions of traditional attire, festivals and flora.