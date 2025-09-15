Protect girl child for societal growth: Andhra HC Chief Justice

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur has stressed the need for creating legal awareness among students.

He participated in the Annual State Level Stakeholders Consultation-2025 on ‘Safeguarding the Girl Child: Towards a Safer and Enabling Environment for her in India’ at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Sunday.

He underscored the need to create a safe and supportive environment for girls, stressing both legal enforcement and social awareness as key to it.

He noted that sensitising students and the community about the consequences of harassment could play a significant role in curbing incidents of sexual misconduct. He underlined that preventive measures through education and awareness would help build safer environments for students, particularly girls.

“Protecting a girl child is not charity. It is an investment in the progress and dignity of our society and our nation. Worryingly, most abusers are known to the victims such as relatives, domestic workers, or acquaintances, making parental vigilance essential,” he said, urging the Education Department to launch structured awareness drives on the POCSO Act, especially for Class 9 and 10 boys, to prevent adolescent mistakes that could have lifelong consequences.

Justice Revati Mohite Dere of Bombay High Court emphasised that the Constitution guarantees every child the right to life, dignity, equality, and protection from exploitation.