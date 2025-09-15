Scanty rain hits Kharif crop in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam

ONGOLE: Prakasam district farmers have cultivated crops on just 53.43% of the average Kharif seasonal cultivation area due to low rainfall conditions, agriculture officials said.

Up to the first week of September, farmers cultivated crops on 69,000 hectares against the total average of 1.25 lakh hectares, leaving a shortfall of around 2,000 hectares.

District Agricultural Officer S Srinivasa Rao said the IMD forecast heavy rains in the south coastal districts of the State due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. However, several areas recorded only light to moderate rainfall in the last few days.

Farmers have cultivated red gram, maize, black gram, and yellow gram in areas that received some rain, while a few planted paddy with bore-well support. Many others continue to wait for rainfall to begin regular Kharif cultivation.