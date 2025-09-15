Women-led development key to India’s Viksit Bharat Vision: Om Birla

TIRUPATI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasised that women-led development, anchored in the empowerment of women and the welfare of children, is the foundation of India’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.
Speaker Birla stressed that respecting women has been a part of Indian tradition since ancient times. He noted women have played a crucial role in India’s spiritual and social movements.
After inaugurating the first National Conference on Parliamentary and Legislative Committees for Women’s Empowerment, Speaker Birla addressed women legislators, saying, “Women were also pivotal in the freedom struggle. No country can develop without its participation.”
Delivering the inaugural address, he emphasised, “Women have broken social barriers to participate in various movements. Our constitution has provisions specifically for them. It is due to the power of women that India has emerged as a key nation in the world.”
Birla stated women’s leadership in India began centuries ago and is now flourishing across sectors like politics, science, technology, and the military.
He highlighted that a woman from an Adivasi background currently holds the President position.
He added that women’s empowerment is a continuous process and can’t be achieved in a day, which is why a law was passed for a 33% reservation for women in legislative bodies.
Harivansh heaps praise on late CM NTR for empowerment of women
Birla said India will become inclusive and developed only when daughters become educated and self-reliant.
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh paid tribute to the late N.T. Rama Rao, praising his efforts for women’s empowerment. He pointed out that many developed countries prioritise women.
Singh mentioned Prime Minister Modi initiated numerous women’s empowerment programs and cited Bihar’s 50% reservation for women in local body elections.
He noted that over half of Jan Dhan Yojana accounts belong to women. Singh praised Chandrababu Naidu for transforming undivided Andhra Pradesh into a technology hub and initiating Andhra Pradesh’s first-ever skill census. He mentioned that over half Sri City employees are women.
Assembly Speaker Ayyannapatrudu raised a concern about MLAs drawing salaries without attending Assembly sessions, saying, “People elected us to solve problems. Action is taken against absent employees. Even workers follow the ‘no work, no pay’ rule. The Lok Sabha Speaker should provide guidelines on action for non-attending MLAs. The Assembly meets only 45 days a year.”
Ayyannapatrudu emphasised that efforts, irrespective of parties, are needed for women’s empowerment. He credited N.T. Rama Rao for proposing that women get an equal property share and establishing Padmavati Mahila University, Tirupati, for women’s education.
He lauded Chandrababu Naidu for strengthening self-help groups and providing women political representation, noting three female ministers in Andhra Pradesh’s current cabinet.
Daggubati Purandeswari, Chairperson of the Parliament Committee on Women’s Empowerment, mentioned schemes like ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ and ‘Mahila Samman Nidhi’.
She said many women overcame social obstacles in the freedom movement and reiterated the ongoing fight for women’s economic, educational, and political equality.
Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Narayan Murthy, AP Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, AP Assembly Legislative Affairs Minister Payyavula Keshav, and Deputy Speaker Raghu Rama Krishna Raju attended. Representatives from over 20 states attended the two-day conference.