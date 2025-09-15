Women-led development key to India’s Viksit Bharat Vision: Om Birla

TIRUPATI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasised that women-led development, anchored in the empowerment of women and the welfare of children, is the foundation of India’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Speaker Birla stressed that respecting women has been a part of Indian tradition since ancient times. He noted women have played a crucial role in India’s spiritual and social movements.

After inaugurating the first National Conference on Parliamentary and Legislative Committees for Women’s Empowerment, Speaker Birla addressed women legislators, saying, “Women were also pivotal in the freedom struggle. No country can develop without its participation.”

Delivering the inaugural address, he emphasised, “Women have broken social barriers to participate in various movements. Our constitution has provisions specifically for them. It is due to the power of women that India has emerged as a key nation in the world.”

Birla stated women’s leadership in India began centuries ago and is now flourishing across sectors like politics, science, technology, and the military.

He highlighted that a woman from an Adivasi background currently holds the President position.

He added that women’s empowerment is a continuous process and can’t be achieved in a day, which is why a law was passed for a 33% reservation for women in legislative bodies.