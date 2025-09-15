YSRCP slams NDA govt for diarrhoea outbreak in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRCP accused the coalition government of negligence as over 700 diarrhoea cases were reported in five days at New Rajarajeswari Peta, Vijayawada, primarily affecting children.

The party labelled the situation a medical emergency caused by contaminated drinking water and inadequate healthcare.

YSRCP NTR district President Devinenni Avinash led a fact-finding team that included Sattenapalli in-charge Dr. Gajjala Sudheer Bhargav Reddy, former MLAs Malladi Vishnu and Mondithok Jaganmohan Rao, and Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi.

The team visited affected areas and reported foul-smelling, muddy water supplied to homes and overflowing drains left uncleaned for over a year.

The team said several deaths linked to fever, vomiting, and diarrhoea were reported. The government claimed 270 cases, while YSRCP documented more than 700 in just two streets.

YSRCP criticised the government for blaming Ganesh immersions and street food, while ministers focused on land deals amid the “Vijayawada Utsav.” The party said health camps lacked ambulances, paediatric doctors, and proper water testing.

YSRCP demanded immediate safe water supply, free medical care, improved sanitation, and compensation for affected families. It threatened to escalate the issue to the Governor if the government failed to act.