155 more medical services at government hospitals across Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Enhancing the health services in the State, the coalition government has increased the total types of services offered through government hospitals to 324 types, adding 155 additional medical services to the existing 169.

Regarding this, the state government has approved a new hybrid health insurance scheme aimed at widening access to healthcare services while enhancing the role of government hospitals. Under the new model, the scope of medical services has been streamlined and reorganised to cover 1.63 crore beneficiary families across the state, including, for the first time, 20 lakh families above the poverty line.

On Monday, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav announced that. “This step ensures that the existing infrastructure and medical staff in public hospitals are fully utilised,” he said. Surgeries such as hysterectomy, appendix removal, and ENT procedures have been included in this category.