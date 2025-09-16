155 more medical services at government hospitals across Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Enhancing the health services in the State, the coalition government has increased the total types of services offered through government hospitals to 324 types, adding 155 additional medical services to the existing 169.
Regarding this, the state government has approved a new hybrid health insurance scheme aimed at widening access to healthcare services while enhancing the role of government hospitals. Under the new model, the scope of medical services has been streamlined and reorganised to cover 1.63 crore beneficiary families across the state, including, for the first time, 20 lakh families above the poverty line.
On Monday, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav announced that. “This step ensures that the existing infrastructure and medical staff in public hospitals are fully utilised,” he said. Surgeries such as hysterectomy, appendix removal, and ENT procedures have been included in this category.
The new classification streamlines 3,257 medical services, which were previously fragmented into smaller categories. Officials explained that several treatments with identical procedures and package values, such as dengue, typhoid, and paratyphoid fevers, have been merged under a common “Fever” category.
Similarly, heart-related procedures like right and left heart catheterization have been grouped together, while ulcer treatments have been consolidated.
As a result, 319 services have now been reduced to 133 broader categories following recommendations from a team of senior doctors.
Of the total services, payments for 2,550 will be made through the insurance company selected for scheme implementation, while 197 rarely used services such as thymus gland or duodenum removal will continue to be covered by the Dr. NTR Medical Trust.