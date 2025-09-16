Andhra CM makes pitch for regional progress

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that there should be a healthy competition between different regions over development. He said while the North Andhra region is marching ahead in development with the proposed Mittal steel company, TCS and Google data centre, Rayalaseema is competing with North Andhra with development of industries between Lepakshi and Orvakal, Sri city and Tirupati.

Addressing the Collectors conference at the State Secretariat on Monday, the Collector said that an economic eco system is developing with development of tourism circuits and encouragement of the MSME sector. He said efforts are on to complete ports and airport works. He said if sea weed culture was developed it will help for producing bio fuel and stressed the need for special cell for this purpose.

Asserting that welfare programmes should be aimed for empowerment of the poor, the Chief Minister said that the NDA government has been giving priority for welfare despite the financial crisis. He said 16,347 teacher posts were filled through mega DSC. He said the state government has been making efforts to provide employment to youth through attracting investments. He said Rs 15000 each will be distributed to Auto drivers on October 1.

The CM advised the district collectors to study the conditions in welfare hostels through staying in hostels for a night. He said a large number of social welfare hostel students are getting admissions in national institutes. Stating that P-4 is a game changer, the Chief Minister directed the district collectors to integrate P-4, Dwcra and MEPMA to improve living standards of the poor.