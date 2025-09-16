Andhra Governor: No great initiative can succeed sans women

TIRUPATI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasised that empowering women is not only a social responsibility but also an economic necessity during the first-ever National Conference of the Committees on Empowerment of Women of Parliament and State/UT Legislatures, which concluded in Tirupati on Monday.

“We cannot build a developed India without ensuring the active involvement of women,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer echoed similar views, stressing that women’s empowerment benefits not just individuals but society as a whole. Citing ancient scriptures such as the Vedas and Upanishads, he said, “Where there is no respect for women, no great initiative can succeed.”

He highlighted the need for gender equality and equal property rights to reduce women’s dependence on their male counterparts. AP Assembly Speaker Thammineni Ayyannapatrudu called for equal rights and opportunities for women across States. He said educating women is key to national development and proposed that such conferences be held regularly, including in Amaravati.

BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Women Empowerment, said “Women must lead from the front in achieving the goals of Viksit Bharat 2047.”