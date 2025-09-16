Andhra hospitals halt OPD services over unpaid NTRVS dues

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Speciality Hospital Association (ASHA) has voiced grave concerns over the financial and operational hurdles faced under the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme, cautioning that hospitals can no longer sustain outpatient (OPD) services without immediate government intervention.

ASHA member hospitals have stopped OPD services effective Monday. In a letter to NTR Vaidya Seva CEO Dinesh Kumar on Monday, ASHA President Dr. K. Vijay Kumar pointed out that hospitals have been awaiting clearance of dues exceeding `2,000 crore for over 18 months.

The association objects to unforeseen pressures, including directives to convert regular OPDs to free OPDs and offer cost-free consultations and investigations.

ASHA also highlighted audit mechanism issues, alleging IVRS calls and patient feedback foster patient-hospital mistrust. The association laments its exclusion from policy talks on pricing, payments and systemic reforms.

Speaking to TNIE, ASHA’s Secretary confirmed OPD services were halted Monday, with other NTR Vaidya Seva services proceeding as usual.

He warned protests would escalate if the government doesn’t respond promptly.