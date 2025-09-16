ANU students mark Engineers’ Day

GUNTUR: The Engineers’ Day was observed Monday at Acharya Nagarjuna University’s College of Engineering, where faculty and experts emphasised the enduring relevance of core engineering disciplines.

The Civil Engineering Department hosted the event at the Prof. YR Haragopal Reddy Seminar Hall, honouring Bharat Ratna recipient Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Kancherla Gangadhar Rao encouraged students to draw inspiration from Visvesvaraya’s contributions to dam construction and infrastructure projects across India.

“Civil engineering remains at the heart of infrastructure development, from highways and metro ring roads to projects that save both time and fuel,” the V-C said. Panchayati Raj retired chief engineer G Brahmaiah spoke about career opportunities for civil engineers in both government and private sectors. He urged students to develop communication and leadership skills early and highlighted emerging fields such as green buildings, prefabricated construction and smart city initiatives.

Registrar G Simhachalam underscored the importance of innovation, citing the Indian Railways network as an achievement in engineering.

The event included the unveiling of the Civil Engineering Association logo and a presentation on Visvesvaraya’s lifestyle and legacy.