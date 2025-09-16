CM Naidu’s pat for SERP as AP tops DWCRA bank deposits

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised the SERP officials as AP bagged the first place in DWCRA and Self-Help groups bank deposits to a tune of Rs 20,739 crore. He said banks are coming forward to extend loans to DWCRA groups for timely repayment of loans DWRCA women groups.

Addressing collectors conference at the State Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister said bank linkage was provided to Rs 40, 424 crore Stree Nidhi. He said 89 lakh women were present in 8.32 lakh DWCRA groups.

The DWCRA groups are utilising their 74 per cent of loan amount for wealth generation, 13 per cent for production of various products and 13 per cent for self use.

He said women are showing interest towards dairy sector and as part of it loans to a tune of Rs 4,415 crore were distributed to 3,39,820 women. He said district collectors should focus on developing DWCRA groups as entrepreneurs.

He said some women groups are coming forward to set up millet cafes. A target was set to set up 875 millet cafes and 200 millet cafes were set up in 12 districts. The CM said 440 women were trained to operate drones.