Liquor scam: SIT files second supplementary chargesheet

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam submitted its second supplementary chargesheet before the ACB Court in Vijayawada on Monday.

According to sources, the chargesheet detailed the role of four key accused, widening the scope of the probe. So far, the SIT has named 48 persons in the case, of whom 12 have been arrested. Four of them were recently granted bail by the ACB Court.

In the latest chargesheet, SIT officials outlined the alleged involvement of Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Venkatesh Naidu, Balaji Kumar Yadav, and Naveen Krishna, stating that illicit proceeds were laundered through them. Investigators informed the court that the accused acted as conduits, diverting the funds into shell companies and benami accounts.

The chargesheet also indicated that close associates of political leaders, including those linked to former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, remain under scrutiny. Reports of raids on the offices and firms of businessman Narreddy Sunil Reddy, considered closed to YSRCP chief,were also submitted.

Meanwhile, former Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy filed a default bail petition in the ACB Court.