Meagre pay to SSA temporary staff is nothing but exploitation: Andhra HC

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Monday criticised both the Union and State governments for failing to file affidavits regarding the appointment of permanent teaching staff under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme and the steps being taken to ensure quality education.

The court condemned the continued engagement of temporary staff without job security and on meagre salaries, observing, “This is nothing but exploitation.”

The High Court directed that affidavits be submitted before the next hearing, scheduled for September 22.

If not, the Principal Secretary of the State School Education Department and the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) would be required to appear in person.

The issue stems from an appeal filed by authorities in January 2025 challenging a single bench judgment concerning part-time Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) working in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs).

During a hearing on September 1, the division bench led by Justice Battu Devanand expressed strong displeasure over the lack of permanent appointments in KGBVs and ordered both governments to clarify their positions through affidavits.

When the matter was heard again on Monday, government pleader for School Education Department Gurra Ramachandra Rao informed the court that the affidavit was ready but awaited the concerned officer’s signature.

Additional Solicitor General Challa Dhananjaya, representing the Centre, said relevant information had been collected but officials were occupied due to ongoing Parliament sessions.