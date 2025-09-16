Mega DSC 2025: 15,941 posts filled

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has successfully completed the Mega DSC-2025 recruitment drive on Monday, filling 15,941 out of 16,347 teacher posts, marking the state’s largest and most transparent teacher recruitment exercise to date.

Initiated with GO No. 27 on June 13, 2024, the process included a second Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in October 2024 and early release of syllabus to help aspirants prepare. In a major step toward inclusivity, vertical and horizontal reservations were implemented under GO No. 77 (August 2, 2023), while SC sub-classification was introduced under GO No. 46 (April 19, 2025). A 3% quota for meritorious sportspersons was also applied.

The recruitment covered vacancies across Government, Panchayat Raj, Municipal, Tribal Welfare, Social Welfare, and BC Welfare schools, as well as Model, Residential, Special, and Juvenile schools. Over 5.7 lakh applications were received from 3.36 lakh candidates, with CBTs held between June 6 and July 2, 2025.

Merit lists were prepared with 20% TET and 80% DSC weightage. Normalisation was applied for nine categories held in multiple shifts. Following certificate and medical verification, final lists were prepared.