PPP the best model to drive growth and serve people: Andhra CM

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that government policies will be continued in the medical colleges to be adopted under PPP model, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that he succeeded in getting 1,282 medical seats to the State during his tenure as the Chief Minister. Observing that some of the forces are trying to politicise the PPP model, Naidu felt that PPP is the best model for the benefit of the people.

Addressing the Collectors conference at the State Secretariat on Monday, he said that besides setting up a medical college in every district and establishing engineering colleges in every revenue division, priority was given to the education sector.

Stating that the previous YSRCP government spent only 5% against the required amount of `4,950 crore for 10 medical colleges, he said that `4,000 crore is required for the completion of the 10 medical colleges.

He said that the quality of health services will be improved with the PPP model.

Suggesting to the District Collectors to take measures to avoid pollution and contamination, which will lead to ill health among people, he said that the government took up Sanjeevani project to ensure the health of people of the State. Expressing happiness over supplying irrigation water to the tail end lands because of the focus laid by the State government, Naidu said that all the major, minor irrigation projects and tanks should be filled to the full capacity level.